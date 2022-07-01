EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Firefighters responded to a shed fire early Friday morning in South Central El Paso.

It happened around 2:30 a.m. in the 5400 block of Fruitas, north of Fox Plaza. EPFD tells KTSM that a shed on the side of the house was destroyed in the fire, but crews were able to control the spread before it reached the home.

EPFD says two residents safely evacuated the home. Only minor damage was reported to the exterior of the house itself.

Photo Courtesy: EPFD

Photo Courtesy: EPFD

Photo Courtesy: EPFD

