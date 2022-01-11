Source: 10+ infected with COVID after Eastlake soccer trip; Tuesday games vs. Del Valle canceled

Editor’s note: This story has been updated.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Boys and girls soccer games between Eastlake and Del Valle High School scheduled for Tuesday evening were canceled abruptly, just hours before the scheduled match time after several players on the Eastlake teams tested positive for COVID-19.

A concerned parent alerted KTSM that as many as 18 people associated with the boys and girls soccer teams tested positive for COVID after traveling to Frisco, Texas, over the weekend for the Frisco ISD Dr. Pink Varisty Soccer Tournament for boys and girls teams.

The parent, who wished to remain anonymous, said school officials advised that it was parents who were responsible to get their students tested after returning from the trip. The parent added that nearly half of the travel bus already tested positive for the virus.

Socorro ISD tests students for COVID-19 upon request, making it easier for them to obtain results, a source with SISD tells KTSM.

Dozens of teams from across Texas participated in the tournament, including five El Paso teams: Eastlake, Del Valle, Montwood, Bel Air, and El Dorado High Schools.

A spokesperson with SISD says Tuesday’s varsity games between Del Valle and Eastlake are canceled. The district would not confirm the number of positive cases associated with the trip. Additionally, the Eastlake boys’ soccer team was scheduled to play a tournament in Georgetown, Texas this coming weekend which was canceled as a precaution prior to Tuesday’s match against Del Valle.

It’s unclear if there are other positive COVID cases among other SISD or YISD teams who also traveled to the tournament by bus.

