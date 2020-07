EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A popular northeast Italian restaurant is closing its doors permanently.

Sorrento Italian Restaurant, which is located on 5325 Dyer St, announced that it would be shutting its doors on August 2, 2020.

The company had been in business in El Paso for over 60 years.

Officials are inviting customers to grab food for the last time, but remind guests that they would still be operating with capacity limits due to the ongoing pandemic.