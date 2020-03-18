Some local gyms close while others offer virtual classes

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The City of El Paso has not issued any orders for local gyms to close their doors, but many made the difficult decision on their own in order to do their part to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Orangetheory

The franchise owners of Orangetheory Fitness, which operates studios in Albuquerque, Santa Fe, and El Paso, decided to close their locations Monday.

“Orangetheory Fitness is committed to helping each of its members achieve More Life through fitness and well-being,” said Lorraine Higgins, owner of Orangetheory Fitness studio franchises in New Mexico and West Texas. “That commitment includes concerns for the health and safety of our members and staff, who we consider part of the OTF Family. Our commitment to them is stronger than ever as we have made the difficult decision to temporarily close our studios in Albuquerque, Santa Fe, and El Paso.”

Membership fees have been suspended immediately and automatically. Members don’t need to contact their home studio in order to suspend their membership.

Orangetheory is looking to develop at-home workouts in the coming days through their member hub at orangetheoryfitness.com.

YMCA

The YMCA of El Paso is offering free virtual workouts to community members who are still hoping to stay active but do not want to visit gyms during the current COVID-19 outbreak.

The Y is offering access to free workout programs for 60 days to MossaMove for YMCA members to do from the comfort of your home. Non-members who would like access to virtual workouts can visit WMCA 360: your virtual YMCA for free online workouts for all.

“We invite our community to stay active and stay healthy during these challenging times. The YMCA is here to support our community,” said Bill Coon, CEO of YMCA of El Paso.

Other Gyms

In addition to Orangetheory, Rushcycle and Fusion Fitness have temporarily closed. Planet Fitness is offering free “work-ins” on their Facebook page for those who are unable to safely make it to the gym.

EP Fitness canceled all group fitness classes and kids’ corner services as of Wednesday. Gold’s Gym is open regular hours but has also canceled group fitness and kids club services until further notice.

As always, gym members should practice good hygiene and thoroughly clean machines before and after use and wash your hands.