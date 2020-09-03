Some El Pasoans being more vigilant after possible sex trafficking case

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Some El Pasoans are being more vigilant after a woman reported that she was kidnapped at an El Paso truck stop last week in a possible sex trafficking case.

El Pasoan Gloria Garcia says she’s more aware after hearing about the incident.

Keys as weapon

“Carrying my keys with me, that way I can unlock my truck as soon as I’m closer to it,” Garcia said. “I try, when we go out jogging, I try not to be in dark areas or I do let my family know where I’m going to be.”

El Paso self-defense instructor Paul Schroder told KTSM 9 News that if you feel uncomfortable while pumping gas, you can hold your keys between your fingers, with the sharp edge pointing out so it can be used as a weapon.

Schroder, who owns El Paso Kung Fu, said without even taking a self defense class, you can be mentally prepared to protect yourself.

“If someone does grab them, (I tell them) to fall down on the ground, bicycle kick, scream, make a scene, yell ‘you’re not my husband,’ — don’t just yell at them because it might be (seen as) a lovers’ quarrel,” he said. “But if a woman is yelling ‘fire,’ ‘you’re not my husband,’ (and) I don’t know you, then a guy like me and my friends (are) going to see that and intervene and help.”

While it’s important to be vigilant and aware at places such as gas stations and dark parking lots, the Paso Del Norte Center of Hope says most traffickers find victims online.

“That’s a great misconception is that trafficking happens in specific locations such as truck stops, in a strip club or because we’re a border town that it would be more prevalent,” said Nicole Shiff of the Paso Del Norte Center of Hope. “But that’s really not the case — the majority of the survivors that we work with have either known their trafficker, they met them online or through an app.”