Some El Paso CVS Pharmacy locations to administer COVID-19 vaccines starting Feb. 11

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Some CVS Pharmacy locations in El Paso will start administering COVID-19 vaccines to eligible residents on Feb. 11.

Appointments can be reserved as early as Feb. 9 as stores receive shipments of the vaccine. The list of specific stores will be available on the CVS website as stores receive shipments of vaccine and appointments become available.

Patients must register in advance at CVS.com or through the CVS Pharmacy app or by calling CVS customer service line at (800) 746-7287. Walk-in vaccinations will not be provided.

The El Paso program is part of a vaccine rollout at 70 CVS Pharmacy locations across Texas. Supply for the limited rollout in the state, which is sourced directly from the federal pharmacy partnership program, will be approximately 38,000 total doses.

Participating CVS Pharmacies in Texas include Abilene, Amarillo, Beaumont, Brownsville, Houston, Laredo, Lubbock, Midland, Plano, San Antonio, and Waco. As more supply becomes available the company will expand to more locations and offer additional appointments.