Some El Paso businesses remain open as shutdown order is not enforceable

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso businesses are in a state of limbo on Friday as they decide whether to stay open or close their doors after Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton announced that El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samanigo’s shut down order was unlawful.

Sun City Athletic Club in the Upper Valley opened for business on Friday morning, despite the fact that just one day ago the County Judge ordered all non-essential businesses, including gyms, to close.

Sun City Athletic Club

“I wanted to cry. I was pretty devastated. I was like, ‘what are we going to do?’ You know, we are barely building back from the last shut down and then they want to shut down again,” said Lizzie Martinez, owner of Sun City Athletic Club.

Martinez told KTSM 9 News she chose to open the gym after hearing that Samaniego’s order is not enforceable.

“We talked to some different City officials and stuff — we started talking to people and they were like, ‘no, this is not lawful and you guys are allowed to still stay open,’ and that was a big relief,” said Martinez.

The El Paso Police Department said on Friday that the department is not enforcing Samaniego’s order, citing Paxton’s statement. Paxton announced on Thursday that the county order is unlawful and unenforceable.

“We did have an officer and a COVID check person come in to make sure we were doing everything correctly and we passed the check for, like, the fourth time that they’ve come,” said Martinez.

However, a barber shop on the Northeast side of town is confused and isn’t sure if the business is allowed to operate or not.

Southwest Barber Institute

“My original reaction was truthfully, ‘here we go again, this is going to be imposed for another two weeks.’ And I was ok with it until of course, I heard the second comment from the attorney general,” said Virgil Leon, owner of Southwest Barber Institute.

Leon told KTSM 9 News that he is confused about what to do, he said he sent an email to the County Judges’ office, but hasn’t heard back.

“My business will be open today, we are closed Saturday and Sunday and if I don’t hear anything back, Monday we will resume business,” said Leon.

