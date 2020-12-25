Some COVID-19 testing sites to be closed on Christmas

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) — Some COVID-19 testing sites will be closed on Christmas Day.

City leaders said both the Eastside testing site on George Perry and the Westside testing site on High Ridge will be closed to the public during the holiday.

While some city sites will be closed, all state testing sites will also be shut down Christmas Day.

The state testing sites, regularly open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Sunday, are listed below:

Ascarate Park, 6800 Delta, El Paso, TX

El Paso Community College Valle Verde Campus, 919 Hunter Dr., El Paso, TX

Nation Tobin Recreation Center, 8831 Railroad Dr., El Paso, TX

SISD Student Activities Complex, 1300 Joe Battle Blvd., El Paso, TX

UTEP Schuster 1 Parking Lot (near the Shuster Avenue and Spur 1966 Roundabout), El Paso, TX

Eastside Sports Complex, 14380 Montwood, El Paso, TX

Region 19 Kenworthy Complex, 9776 Kenworthy, El Paso, TX

All State Rural testing sites will be closed on Dec. 24 and Dec. 25. The State Rural sites, regularly open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, are listed below:

West Valley Fire St., 510 Vinton Rd., Anthony, TX

ESD #2 HQ, 16001 Socorro Rd., Fabens, TX

While the number of cases has slowed down, health officials are urging the community to get tested at any of the free testing sites.

For more information about where to get and to make an appointment online to get tested at our city sites, please click here or visit www.EPStrong.org and click on the Testing and Treatment tab.

