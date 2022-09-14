EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A new 24Pet Reunite Site solar-powered microchip scanner was unveiled by the City of El Paso Animal Services Department, in partnership with national partner, 24Pet.

The pilot scanner is the first-of-its-kind technology aimed at helping community members reunite lost pets with their families.

This technology resulted from the inspiration to provide the accessibility to tools for good Samaritans willing to help reunite lost pets with their families. It operates on solar power and will be placed at Salvador Rivas Jr. Park in East El Paso in an effort to impact the large number of lost pets found.

The Reunite Site is also available for community members to ensure their pet is microchipped, learn their pet’s microchip number, and even find out where and how to get their pet microchipped if they need one.

Best Friends Animal Society, a national non-profit animal welfare organization, is funding the first Reunite Site and El Paso Animal Services plans to install the scanners in more locations within the city.

In addition to the unveiling, El Paso Animal Services will be providing free pet microchips to the community, as well as fee-waived adoptions today from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

To learn more about Animals Services, visit www.elpasoanimalservices.org.

