EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Socorro Police Department (SPD) officers, as well as crews with Socorro Fire and Tigua Tribal Fire responded to a wreck that shut down Alameda Thursday afternoon.

Officials tell KTSM, the mulit vehicle wreck sent two people to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The crash happened shortly before 4 p.m., near the intersection of Alameda and Bovee Road, as a result of the wreck, Alameda was closed in both directions as emergency crews worked the scene.

El Paso TxDOT crews were also on scene, helping with the traffic backup.

Look for updates in our later newscasts, and here on KTSM.com





