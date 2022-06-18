EL PASO, TX (KTSM) -Tropicana Homes donated $25,000 towards the construction of the Socorro Veterans Memorial. Randy Bowling, President and Owner of Tropicana Homes, said “we are happy to support the construction of this new monument honoring the Socorro residents that have a long history of service to our country.”

The Socorro Veterans Memorial will honor veterans from Socorro that have served bravely in World War I to

the present.

The veterans here in Socorro have worked countless hours to bring this memorial to life, we are very thankful to Tropicana Homes for their gracious sponsorship. Rudy Cruz, Jr. District 3 Representative

“This memorial will pay tribute to their sacrifice and bravery,” said Bowling.

