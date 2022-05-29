Socorro, TX (KTSM) – El Paso County and the City of Socorro come together to invite the public to attend a candlelight vigil Sunday May 29.
Organizers say the event is to unite the community as a show of support for the Uvalde Community.
The event will be Sunday at Bulldog Championship Park at 316 Buford Rd, at 7:30 PM.
