Socorro Police Officer being hailed as a hero after saving family from burning home

El Paso News

by: KTSM Report

Posted: / Updated:

SOCORRO, Texas (KTSM) — A Socorro Police Officer is being recognized after he ran into a fire to save a family.

The fire happened Monday on the 450 block of Gohman Road. When authorities arrived, they found two homes fully engulfed in flames. Police officer Joshua Gonzalez rushed into the fire to help residents get to safety.

Neighbors also jumped in to help the fire department with the water hose when the first unit arrived on the scene.

“The Socorro Police Department would like to take this opportunity to say thank you to the residents and emphasize that what we saw happen yesterday was an example of friends and neighbors helping one another under extreme circumstances,” a statement from Socorro PD said.

Investigators have not determined the cause of the fire.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

extreme heat coming to el paso

Thumbnail for the video titled "extreme heat coming to el paso"

Socorro Police Officer hailed hero after saving child from house fire

Thumbnail for the video titled "Socorro Police Officer hailed hero after saving child from house fire"

UTEP expands Fall course online options

Thumbnail for the video titled "UTEP expands Fall course online options"

Reward offered for information on Las Cruces pedestrian death

Thumbnail for the video titled "Reward offered for information on Las Cruces pedestrian death"

'Risking your life or being deported'— foreign student worries about options as ICE threatens to boot international students at universities that switch to online-only courses

Thumbnail for the video titled "'Risking your life or being deported'— foreign student worries about options as ICE threatens to boot international students at universities that switch to online-only courses"

BR.COM ENVIRONMENTALISTS WANT FAA REVIEW OF SPACEX 07.07.20

Thumbnail for the video titled "BR.COM ENVIRONMENTALISTS WANT FAA REVIEW OF SPACEX 07.07.20"
More Local
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link