Socorro Police Officer being hailed as a hero after saving family from burning home

SOCORRO, Texas (KTSM) — A Socorro Police Officer is being recognized after he ran into a fire to save a family.

The fire happened Monday on the 450 block of Gohman Road. When authorities arrived, they found two homes fully engulfed in flames. Police officer Joshua Gonzalez rushed into the fire to help residents get to safety.

Neighbors also jumped in to help the fire department with the water hose when the first unit arrived on the scene.

“The Socorro Police Department would like to take this opportunity to say thank you to the residents and emphasize that what we saw happen yesterday was an example of friends and neighbors helping one another under extreme circumstances,” a statement from Socorro PD said.

Investigators have not determined the cause of the fire.