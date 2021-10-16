Socorro Police arrest wanted man for numerous felony warrants

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Socorro Police Department (SPD) arrested a man Friday, who was wanted for numerous felony warrants, according to police.

SPD’s Regional Emergency Response Team arrested 49 year old Benjamin Trevino, at a home along the 11500 block of Datsun Road. SPD officials said they located Trevino hiding underneath clothing, when they made entry to the house.

Trevino was wanted on numerous felony warrants and is being held on a bond of $264,000.

SPD officials share that Trevino is charged with the following:

Aggravated assault with a deadly weopn

Tampering with a witness

Unlawful restraint

Assault on a pregnant person

Interference with an emergency phone call (2 counts)

Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle

Assault impeding breath

Theft of property

Terroristic threat of a family/household member

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.