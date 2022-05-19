SOCORRO, TX (KTSM) – The City of Socorro Police Department responded to a call of individuals with rifles near a neighborhood park around 1:30 p.m. Thursday, according to a press release sent out. Socorro PD say there is “no immediate threat to the public.”

Socorro PD say two subjects were seen in the Peter/ Flor Morada area by Mauro Rosas Park carrying assault rifles and reportedly fired multiple rounds in the vicinity before fleeing from PD.

Socorro Police have alerted neighboring schools and are working with SISD to provide continuous updates as public safety is our utmost priority. There is NO IMMEDIATE THREAT TO THE PUBLIC, and Socorro PD are asking the community to contact Socorro Dispatch with any information they have related to the case.

Socorro Police will continue to provide updates as the case develops. In the meantime, the public is being asked to avoid the area to allow law enforcement to work with transportation detours: Alameda and Vineyard or Socorro and Passmore Rd. Socorro Dispatch can be reached at (915)-858-6983.

