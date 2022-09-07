EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – At approximately 9 a.m., Deputy Constables from the El Paso County Constable’s Office, Precinct Six arrived at the 600 block of Maxine in the City of Socorro, Texas to execute a Writ of Possession/Eviction.

The Deputy Constables were allowed entry into the apartment by the offender, 28-year-old Damian Lee Wagner. While executing the eviction, Deputy Constables located drug paraphernalia inside the residence. The Constables contacted Wagner and conducted a pat down.

During this time, the Deputy Constables observed Wagner reach into his short pocket and throw out a plastic bag that possibly contained methamphetamines. After conducting a further search of the apartment, the Deputy Constables located a second clear plastic bag that contained 94 Fentanyl pills. Wagner was placed under arrest and subsequently booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility for the following listed charges with a total bond of $81,500.00.

Charge 1: Possession of Controlled Substance PG 1B over 4 grams under 200 grams, $75,000.00 bond issued by Judge Priddy

Possession of Controlled Substance PG 1B over 4 grams under 200 grams, $75,000.00 bond issued by Judge Priddy Charge 2: Possession of Controlled Substance PG 1 over 1 gram under 4 grams, $5,000.00 bond issued by Judge Priddy

Possession of Controlled Substance PG 1 over 1 gram under 4 grams, $5,000.00 bond issued by Judge Priddy Charge 3: Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport, $1,500.00 bond issued by Judge Priddy

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.