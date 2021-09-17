Socorro ISD volunteer honored by State Board of Education

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A longtime volunteer from SISD earned a prestigious award from the State Board of Education District 1 for outstanding service and support to schools, community, staff, and students.

Stephen Hambric, one of the 15 recipients of the 2021 Heroes for Children Award, has been a volunteer for sixty years, forty of which he has contributed to SISD.

Hambric and the other 14 award recipients were honored during the virtual SBOE general meeting on Sept. 3, 2021. He was accompanied by SISD staff at the District Service Center in a special viewing event for the award ceremony.

Hambric is the sixth volunteer at SISD to earn the SBOE Heroes for Children Award.

His time and dedication have made him a distinguished member of the community, SISD officials said.

“I am humbled to receive this award,” Hambric said. “Although I feel like I didn’t do anything special, it feels nice to be recognized along with the district for all that they do.”

SISD coordinator for parent volunteer programs, Rachel Tarango, nominated Hambric for the award and expressed her gratitude for his services to the district and to the community.

“Mr. Hambric is an icon for our district,” Tarango said. “He deserves much more recognition other than at the district level, that is why I nominated him for this award. I’m glad he earned it.”

Hambric started volunteering for SISD in 1982, when there were only six schools and approximately 6,100 students enrolled. He has served for various committees including the Blue Ribbon committee, which had community stakeholders who were instrumental in the growth and expansion of schools.

Hambric has advocated for students’ education through his role as vice president of the SISD Excellence in Education Scholarship Foundation. As chairman of the committee, Hambric has helped lead the foundation to provide more than 40 students with scholarships worth a total of approximately $508,000.

His late wife, Jane A. Hambric, also contributed to the communtiy as an educator. She taught journalism at Socorro and American high schools until her passing in 1997. The district opened a K-8 school in 2000 and named it after her.

“Socorro ISD has been very good to me and my family,” Hambric said. “I have a daughter who has been a teacher for 23 years now. The district named a school after my late wife, and I believe those are the main reasons I continue to be active within the community.”

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

For all things related to education, click here. For our complete coverage on SISD, click here.