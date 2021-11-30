Socorro ISD to provide COVID-19 vaccines for children this week

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Socorro Independent School District, in partnership with Immunize El Paso, will be providing COVID-19 vaccines for children ages 5 to 11 at the district’s schools this week.

Vaccines will be given from 9 am to 12 pm every day.

See the schedule below:

Tuesday, November 30

Socorro Middle School, 321 Bovee Rd

Sgt. Jose F. Carrasco Elementary, 14900 Tierra Mirage

Wednesday, December 1

Dr. Sue A. Shook Elementary, 13777 Paseo del Este Blvd

Benito Martinez Elementary, 2640 Robert Wynn St

Thursday, December 2

Sierra Vista Elementary/Captain Walter E. Clarke Middle, 1515 Bob Hope Dr

District Service Center, 12440 Rojas Dr

Friday, December 3

Chester Jordan Elementary, 13995 Jason Crandall Dr

Paso Del Norte Elementary, 12300 Tierra Este Rd

To register for a vaccine, visit https://hipaa.jotform.com/proaction/kids. For more information, call (915) 533-3414.

