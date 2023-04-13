EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) –The Socorro Independent School District, in collaboration with the Lower Valley School Nurses Association and the City of El Paso Department of Public Health, will be hosting the 38th annual Lower Valley Health Fair Saturday morning, April 15, at Socorro High School located at 10150 Alameda Ave.

The event, which will be free and open to the community, will feature a fun walk, games and over 50 vendors that will have information on resources for mental health, Medicare and Medicaid assistance programs, and other health services.