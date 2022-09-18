EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – The Socorro Independent School District will be having an instructional aide job fair on Sep. 19.

Socorro ISD is looking for highly qualified instructional aides to assist teachers for the 2022-2023 school year. The district will be having the job fair in the board room of the District Service Center from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sep. 19.

According to Socorro ISD, candidates should have 48 credit hours from an accredited college or university approved by TEA and must qualify for required paraprofessional certificate. Candidates should also have a copy of their unofficial transcript(s) and a resume with three references. They should also be prepared for the opportunity to interview with school principals.

