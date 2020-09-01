Socorro ISD to begin phasing students to face-to-face instruction after Labor Day

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Socorro Independent School District announced its plans to phase students back to on-campus instruction beginning September 8 through Sept. 28.

The local health authority order, which delayed El Paso schools from returning to in-person instruction for four weeks, expires on September 7.

In-person instruction will be phased in, starting with students that do not have internet access.

SISD said it will let parents know of any confirmed positive cases on campus, and that the district will submit weekly reports to the Texas Education Agency, as well as work with local health officials.

On Thursday, The Texas Tribune reported that starting Sept. 8, school districts must file weekly reports on new COVID-19 cases among students, teachers or staff.

School administrators are required to fill out forms that include any new COVID-19 cases at their schools, where the case was contracted and whether the campus was closed as a result. School districts that began the school year before Sept. 8 must also report all prior positive cases for this year.

SISD Assistant Superintendent Marivel Macias told KTSM how the district is preparing to report.

“Every Monday, starting September 8, for the week prior Monday through Sunday, if there were any COVID-19 positive cases either students or employees on site we will be reporting it to the system.,” Macias said.

SISD said it followed the guidance of City and County Health Authority Dr. Hector I. Ocaranza to plan its reopening phases:

Socorro ISD Back to School SAFELY Timeline Summary

July 9, 2020 – September 7, 2020: Local health authority order: “School systems shall not re-open for on-campus, face-to-face instruction.”

July 21, 2020: Socorro ISD proactively submits TEA waiver for Board approval.

August 17, 2020: First Day of remote instruction for all students.

August 2020: Local health conditions met prompting the district to follow TEA’s requirement to safely transition students back to school sooner.

September 7, 2020: Local health authority order expires.

September 8, 2020: Students who do not have a device/internet access and want to return to campus are provided a safe space to learn remotely inside their school. All campus personnel, with the exception of teachers and employees approved by HR to work from home, will be required to report to work in order to accommodate this group of students. All central office staff also will be required to report to work.

September 14, 2020: Students whose families have extenuating circumstances and have been approved by campus are provided a safe space to learn remotely inside their school. Teachers who have not already started working at their school are highly encouraged to return to their workplace to begin preparing for a safe transition.

September 21, 2020: Teachers will provide in-person instruction to a small group of students (lack device/internet or have extenuating home circumstances).

September 28, 2020: Teachers will provide in-person instruction to all students whose parents opted for the traditional/hybrid learning model on the Parent Scheduling Survey while continuing virtual instruction for students whose parents opted for the remote (at-home) learning model.

“We have our human resources department that takes care of our contact tracing for all of our employees, then for our students, our nurses will be mitigating that process,” Macias said.

SISD Superintendent Dr. Jose Espinoza said it will continue following health official’s guidance in the event of an outbreak on campus.

“If we have to shut down a school that’s what well do or if it’s a specific class we are ready to do that,” Espinoza said.

As for the other two of El Paso’s larger area school, YISD says it is aiming to start in-person instruction for those who want it on October 19. However, some campuses will reopen as “learning hubs” on September 14.

EPISD said it is still monitoring the number of cases and isn’t ready to announce anything just yet.