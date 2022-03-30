EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Socorro Independent School District (SISD) announced that registration is open for their free, full-day Pre-Kindergarten program for all 4-year-olds and a half-day program for qualifying 3-year-old students that live within school district boundaries.
Online registration will open April 11, 2022.
SISD officials share that their early childhood programs provide engaging, hands-on learning to build a solid foundation for students to succeed in their academic journey.
Officials add that the curriculum includes social and emotional development, language development, technology, social studies, math, science, and physical development. In addition, new Pre-K students may apply for the Dual Language Academy.
SISD will open Pre-Kindergarten and 3-year-old student online registration for the 2022-2023 school year on April 11 via the district website.
Pre-K: SISD offers FREE, FULL DAY PRE-K for all four-year-old students, regardless of their eligibility. A child must be 4 years old by September 1, 2022 to qualify.
3-year-old program: SISD offers a free districtwide half-day program for 3-year-old students who qualify based on economic, language, homeless or (active) military requirements as established by the state.
A child must be 3 years old by September 1, 2022 and must live within SISD boundaries to qualify. The 3-year-old student program is housed at the following campuses:
- Ben Narbuth Elementary
- Bill Sybert School
- Campestre Elementary
- Chester Jordan Elementary
- Escontrias Early Childhood Center
- H.D. Hilley Elementary
- Helen Ball Elementary
- Hueco Elementary
- Loma Verde Elementary
- Mission Ridge Elementary
- O’Shea Keleher Elementary
- Paso Del Norte Elementary
- Purple Heart Elementary
- Robert R. Rojas Elementary
- Sgt. Jose F. Carrasco Elementary
- Sgt. Roberto Ituarte Elementary
- Sierra Vista Elementary
- Vista Del Sol Elementary
Pre-K Dual Language: New, incoming 4-year-old Pre-K students (not currently enrolled in SISD Pre-K) will have the opportunity to apply for SISD’S Dual Language Academy. The academy is housed at Dr. Sue A. Shook and Myrtle Cooper elementary schools.
Registration process: Parents or legal guardians are asked to submit basic information via a secure online form, which will be available April 11, 2022 on www.sisd.net. Registration documents for the 3-year-old program will be accepted on a first come, first served basis, dependent on the time/day parents/guardians submit their online form. Students must meet qualifying conditions for the 3-year-old program.
The following documents will be required during registration: student birth certificate, immunization record, social security card (optional), a current utility bill, and an identification for the parent or legal guardian registering the child.
For more information on registration, click here.
SISD Pre-K schools:
Ben Narbuth Elementary
12750 Bob Hope Dr., 79928
Benito Martínez Elementary
2640 Robert Wynn St., 79936
Bill Sybert School
11530 Edgemere Blvd., 79936
Cactus Trails Elementary
14701 Ralph Seitsinger Dr., 79938
Campestre Elementary
11399 Socorro Rd., 79927
Chester E. Jordan Elementary
13995 Jason Crandall Dr., 79938
Desert Wind School
1100 Colina de Paz Dr., 79928
Dr. Sue A. Shook Elementary
13777 Paseo del Este Blvd., 79928
Élfida P. Chávez Elementary
11720 Pebble Hills Blvd., 79936
Escontrias ECC
10400 Alameda Ave., 79927
H.D. Hilley Elementary
693 N. Rio Vista Rd., 79927
Helen Ball Elementary
1950 Firehouse Dr., 79936
Horizon Heights Elementary
13601 Ryderwood Ave., 79928
Hueco Elementary
300 Old HuecoTanks Rd., 79927
James P. Butler Elementary
14251 Ralph Seitsinger Dr., 79938
Jane A. Hambric School
3535 Nolan Richardson Dr., 79936
John Drugan School
12451 Pellicano Dr., 79928
Loma Verde Elementary
12150 Ted Houghton Dr., 79936
Lujan-Chavez Elementary
2200 Sun Country Dr. 79938
Mission Ridge Elementary
150 Nonap Rd., 79928
Myrtle Cooper Elementary
(Pre-K in Dual Language Academy only)
1515 Rebecca Ann Dr., 79936
O’Shea Keleher Elementary
1800 Leroy Bonse Dr., 79936
Paso del Norte Elementary
12300 Tierra Este Rd., 79938
Purple Heart Elementary
14400 GR Campuzano Dr., 79938
Robert R. Rojas Elementary
500 Bauman Rd., 79927
Sgt. Roberto Ituarte Elementary
12860 Tierra Sonora Dr., 79938
Sierra Vista Elementary
1501 Bob Hope Dr., 79936
Vista del Sol Elementary
11851 Vista del Sol Dr., 79936
SGT. Jose F. Carrasco Elementary
14900 Tierra Mirage St., 79938
- Humane Society of El Paso’s Kitten Shower on Saturday
- Sick of school catalog fundraisers, Texas dad launches hilarious GoFundMe
- Three Americans among victims of Mexico cockfighting ring massacre
- El Pasoan shares life-changing weight loss journey
- City oks funding for Duranguito MPC safety concerns
- Columbia Elementary demolition makes way for new school
For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.