EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Socorro Independent School District (SISD) announced that registration is open for their free, full-day Pre-Kindergarten program for all 4-year-olds and a half-day program for qualifying 3-year-old students that live within school district boundaries.

Online registration will open April 11, 2022.

SISD officials share that their early childhood programs provide engaging, hands-on learning to build a solid foundation for students to succeed in their academic journey.

Officials add that the curriculum includes social and emotional development, language development, technology, social studies, math, science, and physical development. In addition, new Pre-K students may apply for the Dual Language Academy.

We welcome young children in our community to enroll in Socorro ISD schools to establish a strong foundation to their education. Our program for three-year-olds and Pre-K classes are outstanding ways for students to begin learning and pave their way to a successful high school graduation. We are committed to helping all students, especially the youngest ones, find their voice and achieve their full potential. Nate Carman, Superintendent, Socorro Independent School District

SISD will open Pre-Kindergarten and 3-year-old student online registration for the 2022-2023 school year on April 11 via the district website.

Pre-K: SISD offers FREE, FULL DAY PRE-K for all four-year-old students, regardless of their eligibility. A child must be 4 years old by September 1, 2022 to qualify.

3-year-old program: SISD offers a free districtwide half-day program for 3-year-old students who qualify based on economic, language, homeless or (active) military requirements as established by the state.

A child must be 3 years old by September 1, 2022 and must live within SISD boundaries to qualify. The 3-year-old student program is housed at the following campuses:

Pre-K Dual Language: New, incoming 4-year-old Pre-K students (not currently enrolled in SISD Pre-K) will have the opportunity to apply for SISD’S Dual Language Academy. The academy is housed at Dr. Sue A. Shook and Myrtle Cooper elementary schools.

Registration process: Parents or legal guardians are asked to submit basic information via a secure online form, which will be available April 11, 2022 on www.sisd.net. Registration documents for the 3-year-old program will be accepted on a first come, first served basis, dependent on the time/day parents/guardians submit their online form. Students must meet qualifying conditions for the 3-year-old program.

The following documents will be required during registration: student birth certificate, immunization record, social security card (optional), a current utility bill, and an identification for the parent or legal guardian registering the child.

SISD Pre-K schools:

Ben Narbuth Elementary

12750 Bob Hope Dr., 79928

Benito Martínez Elementary

2640 Robert Wynn St., 79936

Bill Sybert School

11530 Edgemere Blvd., 79936

Cactus Trails Elementary

14701 Ralph Seitsinger Dr., 79938

Campestre Elementary

11399 Socorro Rd., 79927

Chester E. Jordan Elementary

13995 Jason Crandall Dr., 79938

Desert Wind School

1100 Colina de Paz Dr., 79928

Dr. Sue A. Shook Elementary

13777 Paseo del Este Blvd., 79928

Élfida P. Chávez Elementary

11720 Pebble Hills Blvd., 79936

Escontrias ECC

10400 Alameda Ave., 79927

H.D. Hilley Elementary

693 N. Rio Vista Rd., 79927

Helen Ball Elementary

1950 Firehouse Dr., 79936

Horizon Heights Elementary

13601 Ryderwood Ave., 79928

Hueco Elementary

300 Old HuecoTanks Rd., 79927

James P. Butler Elementary

14251 Ralph Seitsinger Dr., 79938

Jane A. Hambric School

3535 Nolan Richardson Dr., 79936

John Drugan School

12451 Pellicano Dr., 79928

Loma Verde Elementary

12150 Ted Houghton Dr., 79936

Lujan-Chavez Elementary

2200 Sun Country Dr. 79938

Mission Ridge Elementary

150 Nonap Rd., 79928

Myrtle Cooper Elementary

(Pre-K in Dual Language Academy only)

1515 Rebecca Ann Dr., 79936

O’Shea Keleher Elementary

1800 Leroy Bonse Dr., 79936

Paso del Norte Elementary

12300 Tierra Este Rd., 79938

Purple Heart Elementary

14400 GR Campuzano Dr., 79938

Robert R. Rojas Elementary

500 Bauman Rd., 79927

Sgt. Roberto Ituarte Elementary

12860 Tierra Sonora Dr., 79938

Sierra Vista Elementary

1501 Bob Hope Dr., 79936

Vista del Sol Elementary

11851 Vista del Sol Dr., 79936

SGT. Jose F. Carrasco Elementary

14900 Tierra Mirage St., 79938

