EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Monday evening, board trustees, staff and guests welcomed Socorro ISD’s new superintendent to the district.

The SISD Board of Trustees completed the hiring process of the new Superintendent of Schools at a special board meeting on March 14, voting to approve Dr. Nate Carman as the next superintendent for Socorro ISD.

“I am truly humbled and excited to join Socorro ISD, a widely recognized and successful school district in the state of Texas. It is an honor to join this wonderful team of students, teachers, staff, and families, who clearly love the Socorro community…I accept this most important position with full responsibility and aim to fulfill the duties to the best of my ability.” Dr. Nate Carman, SISD Superintendent of Schools

After Dr. Carman’s official appointment at the special board meeting, a community reception was celebrated to welcome him to Socorro ISD. SISD administrators, faculty and staff, and community members attended to greet and congratulate Dr. Carman.

Dr. Carman will continue touring schools, meeting with faculty, staff, and administrators, and visiting district facilities as part of his entry plan.

“We are very happy to welcome Dr. Carman to Socorro ISD as our new superintendent. He has demonstrated longtime success as an educational leader and I know that his experience will guide him to lead with excellence in SISD…We look forward to a strong collaboration and open communication with Dr. Carman so that we are equipped to give all our students the best possible opportunities.” SISD Board of Trustees President David Morales

Officials say Dr. Carman has planned his first months in the district to listen, explore and delve into the community to find out what makes SISD unique and successful. His approach is to engage with SISD stakeholders, review critical aspects such as budget, finances, accountability, and curriculum; and examine processes in the district.

Dr. Carman was previously the superintendent of San Benito CISD, where he had served in that role since 2017.

Dr. Carman’s first superintendency began in May 2013, in Teague ISD. In all, Dr. Carman has nine years of experience as a superintendent in Texas. He also served as the Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction for Pine Tree ISD from 2009 to 2013.

Prior to that he was a campus and then district administrator in Grand Prairie ISD, and campus administrator in Wilmer Hutchins ISD and Lewisville ISD.

District officials share that, during his tenure in San Benito CISD, the SBCISD State Accountability Rating increased 11 points from a 74 to an 85 while increasing the number of TEA Distinctions by double digits, increased the Unassigned General Fund Balance from $17.9 million to $41.3 million, passed a $40 million bond, created an Early College Academy, and established three separate Elementary Academies: STEAM, Fine Arts, and Environmental Academies.

“I look forward to learning more about what makes SISD special and successful and working with our SISD students, staff and community to bring even more achievement and accolades to the district,” Dr. Carman said. “I am eager to make the Socorro community my new home and to begin working to realize a shared vision with Socorro ISD stakeholders for a prosperous future in our district.”

