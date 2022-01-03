Socorro ISD offers COVID-19 vaccines, boosters starting January 5

FILE – A dose of a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is prepared at Lurie Children’s hospital, Nov. 5, 2021, in Chicago. The omicron-fueled surge that is sending COVID-19 cases rocketing in the U.S. is putting children in the hospital in close to record numbers, and experts lament that most of the youngsters are not vaccinated. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Thanks to a partnership between the Socorro Independent School District and Immunize El Paso, COVID-19 vaccines will be provided at several SISD campuses.

The vaccine clinics will run from 4 to 6 p.m. Jan. 5, 6, 7, 10 and 11 at the SISD schools listed below.

“Any individual in the community ages 5 and up may receive a free vaccine. First, second, third and booster doses will be available,” district officials share.

At the vaccine hubs, Socorro AFT, a teacher association and partner in education, will be distributing free books to children who are receiving COVID-19 vaccines.

To register, click here; for more information, call 915-533-3414.

The vaccine dates and locations are below:

Wednesday, Jan. 5

Vista Del Sol Elementary, 11851 Vista Del Sol Drive

Dr. Sue A. Shook Elementary, 13777 Paseo del Este

Purple Heart Elementary, 14400 GR Campuzano Dr

Bill Sybert School, 11530 Edgemere Blvd

Elfida Chavez Elementary & Montwood Middle, 11720 Pebble Hills Blvd

Hueco Elementary, 300 Old Hueco Tanks Rd

Socorro Middle, 321 Bovee Road

Thursday, Jan. 6

Myrtle Cooper Elementary, 1515 Rebecca Ann Dr

Mission Ridge Elementary, 150 Nonap Rd

Jane Hambric School, 3535 Nolan Richardson Dr

O’Shea Keleher Elementary, 1800 Leroy Bonse Dr

Cactus Trails Elementary, 14701 Ralph Seitsinger Dr

Escontrias Elementary, 205 Buford Rd

Salvador H. Sanchez Middle, 321 N Rio Vista Rd

Friday, Jan. 7

Loma Verde Elementary, 12150 Ted Houghton Dr

Desert Wind School, 1100 Colina De Paz

Paso Del Norte Elementary, 12300 Tierra Este Rd

Helen Ball Elementary, 1950 Firehouse Dr

Lujan-Chavez Elementary & Sun Ridge Middle, 2200 Sun Country Dr

H.D. Hilley Elementary, 693 N Rio Vista Rd

William D. Slider Middle, 11700 School Ln

Monday, Jan. 10

John Drugan School, 12451 Pellicano Dr

Horizon Heights Elementary, 13601 Ryderwood Ave

Chester Jordan Elementary, 13995 Jason Crandall

Benito Martinez Elementary, 2640 Robert Wynn

James P. Butler Elementary & SSG Manuel R. Puentes Middle, 14251 Ralph Seitsinger

Campestre Elementary, 11399 Socorro Rd

Hurshel Antwine Middle, 3830 Rich Beem Blvd

Tuesday, Jan. 11

Sierra Vista Elementary & Capt. Walter E. Clarke Middle, 1515 Bob Hope

Col. John O. Ensor Middle, 13600 Ryderwood Ave

Sgt. Roberto Ituarte Elementary & SPC Rafael Hernando III Middle, 12860 Tierra Sonora Dr

Sgt. Jose F. Carrasco Elementary, 14900 Tierra Mirage

Robert R. Rojas Elementary, 500 Bauman Rd

Ernesto Serna School, 11471 Alameda Ave

