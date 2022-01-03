Socorro ISD offers COVID-19 vaccines, boosters starting January 5

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Thanks to a partnership between the Socorro Independent School District and Immunize El Paso, COVID-19 vaccines will be provided at several SISD campuses.
The vaccine clinics will run from 4 to 6 p.m. Jan. 5, 6, 7, 10 and 11 at the SISD schools listed below.
“Any individual in the community ages 5 and up may receive a free vaccine. First, second, third and booster doses will be available,” district officials share.
At the vaccine hubs, Socorro AFT, a teacher association and partner in education, will be distributing free books to children who are receiving COVID-19 vaccines.
To register, click here; for more information, call 915-533-3414.
The vaccine dates and locations are below:
Wednesday, Jan. 5
Vista Del Sol Elementary, 11851 Vista Del Sol Drive
Dr. Sue A. Shook Elementary, 13777 Paseo del Este
Purple Heart Elementary, 14400 GR Campuzano Dr
Bill Sybert School, 11530 Edgemere Blvd
Elfida Chavez Elementary & Montwood Middle, 11720 Pebble Hills Blvd
Hueco Elementary, 300 Old Hueco Tanks Rd
Socorro Middle, 321 Bovee Road
Thursday, Jan. 6
Myrtle Cooper Elementary, 1515 Rebecca Ann Dr
Mission Ridge Elementary, 150 Nonap Rd
Jane Hambric School, 3535 Nolan Richardson Dr
O’Shea Keleher Elementary, 1800 Leroy Bonse Dr
Cactus Trails Elementary, 14701 Ralph Seitsinger Dr
Escontrias Elementary, 205 Buford Rd
Salvador H. Sanchez Middle, 321 N Rio Vista Rd
Friday, Jan. 7
Loma Verde Elementary, 12150 Ted Houghton Dr
Desert Wind School, 1100 Colina De Paz
Paso Del Norte Elementary, 12300 Tierra Este Rd
Helen Ball Elementary, 1950 Firehouse Dr
Lujan-Chavez Elementary & Sun Ridge Middle, 2200 Sun Country Dr
H.D. Hilley Elementary, 693 N Rio Vista Rd
William D. Slider Middle, 11700 School Ln
Monday, Jan. 10
John Drugan School, 12451 Pellicano Dr
Horizon Heights Elementary, 13601 Ryderwood Ave
Chester Jordan Elementary, 13995 Jason Crandall
Benito Martinez Elementary, 2640 Robert Wynn
James P. Butler Elementary & SSG Manuel R. Puentes Middle, 14251 Ralph Seitsinger
Campestre Elementary, 11399 Socorro Rd
Hurshel Antwine Middle, 3830 Rich Beem Blvd
Tuesday, Jan. 11
Sierra Vista Elementary & Capt. Walter E. Clarke Middle, 1515 Bob Hope
Col. John O. Ensor Middle, 13600 Ryderwood Ave
Sgt. Roberto Ituarte Elementary & SPC Rafael Hernando III Middle, 12860 Tierra Sonora Dr
Sgt. Jose F. Carrasco Elementary, 14900 Tierra Mirage
Robert R. Rojas Elementary, 500 Bauman Rd
Ernesto Serna School, 11471 Alameda Ave
