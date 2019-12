EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — More than 600 future scientists and engineers woke up early on Saturday for Socorro ISD’s Science and Engineering Fair.

This year’s theme was Apollo 11, celebrating the 50th Anniversary of the moon mission.

The district says there are 160 more entries this year than there were last year from students across 15 of its campuses. Last year 75 SISD students went to state competition.