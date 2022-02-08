EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Once again, Career and Technical Education students in the Socorro Independent School District, and their partners at GECU Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA), are offering free tax preparation services to the SISD community.

To receive services, taxpayers with an annual income of $58,000 or less can show up to one of the sites between 5 and 7 p.m. to file their 1040 EZ, 1040A and 1040 forms.

The free tax prep starts February 16, and runs through April 14 at Americas, Socorro, Pebble Hills, Montwood, Eastlake, and Mission Early College high schools.

According to organizers, the high school students are enrolled in various CTE courses in business and financial fields. The students and their instructors have earned advanced certification to be qualified and prepared to help community members file their taxes free of charge.

Tax preparers ensure confidentiality and security of all documents. Organizers add that individuals must take with them:

Original and current proof of identification (photo ID) for individual and spouse (VITA cannot file taxes for married couples filing separately)

Original social security card for everyone listed in the income tax return or a social security number verification letter issued by the Social Security Administration

All W-2 wage and earnings statements

1099-SSA, 1099-R and 1099-G

Work expenses

Direct deposit information (account number and routing number)

Form 1098 for any student loans

Both spouses must be present to sign required forms to file taxes electronically on a married filing jointly tax return

Proof of child or dependent care expenses

Property tax statements

Forms 1095-A, B or C, affordable health care statements.

Current IRS PIN letter if individual is an identity-theft victim

Notice 1444-C, Economic Impact Payment for 2021.

Advance Child Tax Credit letter 6416 or 6416-A

SISD income tax preparation sites and schedule:

Americas High School, 12101 Pellicano Dr.

Feb. 15, 17, 22, 24

March 1, 3, 22, 24, 29, 31

April 5, 7, 12, 14

Socorro High School, 10150 Alameda Ave. (access through Rio Vista)

Feb. 16, 21, 23, 28

March 2, 23, 28, 30

April 4, 6, 11, 13

Pebble Hills High School, 14400 Pebble Hills Blvd.

Feb. 17, 21, 24, 28

March 3, 24, 28, 31

April 4, 7, 11, 14

Montwood High School, 12000 Montwood Dr.

Feb. 15, 17, 22, 24

March 1, 3, 22, 24, 29, 31

April 5, 7, 12, 14

Eastlake High School, 13000 Emerald Pass

Feb. 15, 16, 22, 23

March 1, 2, 22, 23, 29, 30

April 5, 6, 12, 13

Mission Early College High School, 10700 Gateway Blvd E.

Feb. 15, 17, 22, 24

March 1, 3, 22, 24, 29, 31

April 5, 7, 12, 14

