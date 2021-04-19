Socorro Independent School District nationally recognized for music education

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Socorro Independent School District is celebrating a national recognition bestowed upon its fine arts department for the fifth year in-a-row.

SISD’s music education earned a Best Communities for Music Education Award for the fifth time from the National Association of Music Merchants Foundation, despite the limits imposed by the global pandemic.

The award highlights school districts that provide access to music education for all students.

“Our amazing fine arts team, including administrators, teachers and parents of band, orchestra, choir and mariachi students, are an integral part of our success,” José Espinoza, the districts superintendent said. “Thank you and congratulations to all who have ensured SISD remains a leader in music education and have contributed to this awesome award fore five years in a row!”

The National Association of Music Merchants Foundation bases its decision on a school district’s funding, staffing, commitment to standards and access to music instruction, a news release reads.

Last year, all elementary students students were enrolled in a music course, 55 percent of middle school students were in a music class and 28 percent of high school students were in a music program.

“Music education is a key component of developing the whole, well-rounded student,” Armando Martinez, SISD Fine Arts director said. “This year’s award is extra special as it highlights the commitment of our teachers to ensure students continued to have a positive music experience during this pandemic.”