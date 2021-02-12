Socorro AFT honors teacher who died of COVID-19 known for viral video of students greeting each other

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A tribute honoring the life of educator Zelene Blancas was held on Friday by the Socorro American Federation of Teachers.

Those closest to her shared what made her so special to them and those she interacted with.

“My sister went over the extra mile, always taking care of her students, looking out for them, treating them as her own child — for me it’s going to be a great legacy,” said Blancas’ brother, Mario Blancas.

The Socorro AFT honored Blancas’ life with a special memorial bench and plaque at the school.

As KTSM 9 News previously reported, Blancas, 35, lost her battle to COVID-19 in late December.

She was a first grade teacher at Dr. Sue A. Shook Elementary School. She became widely known after a video of her students giving each other high-fives, hugs, fist-bumps and handshakes went viral in 2018.