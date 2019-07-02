Social media tips help recover stolen El Paso food truck

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Most of us have worked hard for something and can understand the pain of having it taken away. That’s why for one local food truck owner, a recent theft was more than just a replaceable item.

Walking into the Xtreme Pizza in East El Paso, the delicious smelling pies and wings immediately catch your attention. The pizzeria has five locations in El Paso and a food truck to take their show on the road.

“We work very very hard at what we do. We sell pizza and wings and we’re known for the belly busters which is the biggest pizzas here in El Paso,” Miguel Angel Gomez, Xtreme Pizza owner told KTSM. “We use it to fundraiser for the schools. They call us out and when we work in the schools and we give back a percentage to the school or organization that hired us.”

It’s a family operation which came to a halt early Saturday when the food truck was stolen.

The first thing the owners of Xtreme Pizza thought to do after discovering their food truck missing was to contact a fellow food truck owner, Roze Griffiths, owner of the Double Trouble Food Truck.

“We decided that we were going to go around to all the restaurants in the neighborhood here. Every single one of them just to see if we could see any footage,” Griffiths said.

The footage they found from when the food truck was taken gave them a solid lead. Realizing time is critical, the group started its own investigation.

“We put it on Facebook and it was amazing… we reached over 40 thousand people and we got over 2000 or more shares,” said Griffiths.

Each of those shares helped bring them closer to the crucial tip they needed to find the stolen food truck in less than 24-hours all the way in Horizon City.

“It’s a needle in a haystack but if it wasn’t for the community here in El Paso. It’s not that it was shocking but we were just very happy that people really cared so much,” Gomez said.

It’s all an example of how social media can bring people closer together. Xtreme pizza says they’ll be offering a special deal to the people who gave the tips that led them to finding their stolen truck.