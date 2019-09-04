Soccer parents file lawsuit against Walmart, request restraining order

Police officers walk behind a Walmart at the scene of a mass shooting at a shopping complex Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, in El Paso, Texas. Patrick Crusius, 21, opened fire Saturday at the mall that largely caters to the local Mexican-American community. (AP Photo/John Locher)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — An attorney representing soccer parents Jessica and Guillermo “Memo” Garcia filed the first lawsuit against the shopping giant Tuesday, citing Walmart had a responsibility to protect its customers and they failed to do so.

The family is requesting a restraining order to halt all construction within the store in order to “preserve the scene and any evidence Walmart has collected since the shooting.”

The Garcia family was at the entrance of the Walmart selling goods to raise funds for their daughter’s soccer team, EP Fusion, when the shooting began. As KTSM previously reported, Memo was shot first as he stood at the concession table situated between the two entrances to the Cielo Vista Walmart.

Jessica was shot multiple times in her legs while trying to protect her two children. One month after the shooting, Memo remains hospitalized in critical condition after a bullet hit his spine.

The suit filed on behalf of the Garcia family by The Ammons Law Firm based in Houston claims Walmart had a responsibility to protect customers, which they failed to do. The suit alleges the Cielo Vista Walmart did not appear to have any armed guards for security, although a number of Walmarts in other areas of the country do.

“We are also requesting information about Walmart’s security practices, including how the El Paso store was rated on Walmart’s highly secretive risk-scoring and crime-database systems,” says family attorney Rob Ammons. “We also want to know whether El Paso Walmart managers altered store security policies in response to a hostage situation and shooting that took place in 2016 at a Walmart in Amarillo, Texas.”

In addition to the suit, the Garcias are requesting a temporary restraining order against Walmart in order to force any demolition or construction within the store from continuing. The store was turned over to Walmart’s parent company on August 21, after El Paso Police and federal agencies were done processing the scene.

As KTSM previously reported, Walmart planned to undergo major interior renovations which include adding new flooring, fixtures, and merchandise. The store cited a three to four-month turnaround on renovations before they would reopen.

According to the lawsuit, Walmart has already completely gutted the entire front area of the store since it was turned over to them by law enforcement two weeks ago.

The Ammons Law Firm is also representing a number of families involved Sutherland Springs church shooting.