EL PASO (KTSM) – Law enforcement and medical crews from across the Borderland responded to more than a dozen early morning crashes as slick roads turned to ice in some spots.

Courtesy: TxDot

Motorists driving between Downtown and Schuster exits in both directions encountered black ice, causing several crashes in the area.

In outlying parts of the county, semi-trailers jackknifed on the ice. Crashes involving semi-trucks were reported on I-10 East at Vado in New Mexico and I-10 East near Fabens in Far East El Paso County.

Motorists are encouraged to stay off the road Thursday morning.

At the airport, dozens of flights are canceled or delayed as planes struggle to make it to El Paso. You can check your flight status ahead of time by visiting the El Paso International Airport’s Website.