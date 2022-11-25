EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso is starting to feel that winter-like weather as Transmountain received a light blanket of snow Friday morning.

KTSM 9 News will be monitoring the weather conditions in this area as well as other areas that received snow. We’ll also let you know if Transmountain will remain open.

TxDOT El Paso is reminding residents to drive safely according to current weather conditions and to be extra cautious near bridges, ramps, and overpasses. Residents should also be aware of black ice on the roads.