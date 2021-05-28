Sneak Peek: Camp Cohen, city’s first water park, opens tomorrow

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso’s first water park is ready to reopen Saturday morning. Camp Cohen is the first of four water parks in the area set to open for the first time.

The park is where the Cohen Stadium in Northeast El Paso used to be. That’s where the Diablos played.

In partnership with Destination El Paso, the city created the park with a leisure pool, a pool for laps, a small pool with kids, slides, a water playground, a lazy river, and if you’re feeling adventurous a climbing wall.

In 2012, multi-million dollar projects were approved by El Paso voters as part of the quality of life bond. The water parks were some of those projects. The city said Camp Cohen cost about 13 million dollars.

The three other El Paso Water Park, Oasis, Chapoteo, and Lost Kingdom, are set to open later this summer.

If you’re interested in working at one of the water parks, there are many positions still needing to be filled.

The water park will be open every day from 11am until 6 pm. To get your tickets or to apply for a job visit EPWaterParks.com.

