EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A smuggling gang member was arrested by Border Patrol agents in Fort Hankcock, according to a tweet by Border Patorl El Paso Sector Chief Gloria Chavez.

Chavez tweeted the known gang member, who was not identified, was previously convicted of possession of a controlled substance, and attempting to smuggle 13 migrants.

In the tweet, the alleged gang member’s face was blurred out in an arrest photo.