SMU student from El Paso murdered in Dallas

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A 19-year-old Southern Methodist University student from El Paso was murdered in Downtown Dallas early Saturday morning, according to NBCDFW.

Robert ‘Jaden’ Urrea, 19, was found with a gunshot wound in the middle of the intersection of South Harwood and Jackson streets around 3 a.m. Saturday morning. Dallas Police say they have surveillance footage showing Urrea walking up to a white four-door vehicle and shortly after, stumbling into the intersection where he collapsed.

Urrea was a 2019 graduate of Coronado High School and an up-and-coming guitarist in El Paso. He played with the local band Cherry Trap.

His murder is Dallas’ 198th homicide of the year. Police are still searching for a suspect in the case.

Anyone with information about Saturday’s shooting may call Detective Patty Belew at (214) 422-9275 or email patty.belew@dallascityhall.com. Crime Stoppers is offering up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest and indictment. Tips may be made by calling (214) 373-8477.

