EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The story of Dolores Huerta and her skills as a contract negotiator, publicist, organizer, strategist, teacher and mother will be shared in the Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Service’s (SITES) new bilingual (Spanish and English) exhibition, “Dolores Huerta: Revolution in the Fields / Revolución en los Campos.”

The exhibition will be featured at the El Paso Museum of History from March 31, 2022 through June 26, 2022.

Dolores Huerta: Revolution in the Fields / Revolución en los Campos shares the compelling story of legendary activist and leader Dolores Huerta (b.1930) and the farm workers movement of the 1960s and 70s.

“It is a quintessentially American tale of struggle and sacrifice, of courage and victory.“ Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Service

The exhibition will detail Huerta’s life from her early influences – such as her mother Alicia and mentor Fred Ross who led her to her groundbreaking time as the female voice in the traditionally male-dominated farm workers’ movement – through the United Farm Workers’ grape boycotts and landmark agreements with the grape-growing conglomerates.

The exhibition will also feature many of the people who worked with Huerta on the farm workers’ movement, including fellow organizers Larry Itliong and César Chávez and artistic contributors like Xavier Viramontes and El Teatro Campesino.

Revolution in the Fields features bilingual text (English-Spanish), reproductions of historic and personal photographs, and graphic elements. The exhibition includes a free, user-friendly mobile tour smart phone app featuring interviews with Huerta; a short documentary video; custom educational activities to increase and encourage dialogue with visitors; and additional education resources.



It features 16 videos of Dolores Huerta discussing her lifetime of fighting for the rights of farm workers. Together with fellow United Farm Workers leader César Chávez, Huerta organized marches, boycotts, strikes, and more, and played a critical role in the farm workers movement of the 1960s and 70s.



Download the free app for iOS. Search “Dolores Huerta” in the App Store.



NOTE: The “Dolores Huerta” app takes several minutes to download, preferably before visiting the exhibition.

“Dolores Huerta: Revolution in the Fields / Revolución en los Campos” is organized by the Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Service in collaboration with the Smithsonian’s National Portrait Gallery.

This exhibition received Federal support from the Latino Initiatives Pool, administered by the Smithsonian Latino Center.

