Small child sustains life-threatening injuries in East El Paso rollover

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Police are on the scene of a serious rollover crash in East El Paso that resulted in life-threatening injuries of a young child.

It happened at the intersection of Montana and Killarney near McRae at 1:50 p.m. According to police, the crash involved only one vehicle. Three people were injured, including the child who was ejected in the rollover. The child was taken to the hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries.

Emergency dispatch operators tell KTSM the two others who were transported did not have serious injuries.

All eastbound lanes of Montana are closed at Killarney. Motorists can use Edgemere to bypass the closure.

This story will be updated as information becomes available.