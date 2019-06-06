Small businesses are targeted in new scam, El Paso Electric says

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Electric says phone scammers are increasingly targeting small businesses in the Sun City.

According to El Paso Electric, scammers are masking their calls to make it seem that they are calling from the utility company.

Officials say the scam involves an automated message directing small businesses to call an 800 number to make a payment on an outstanding balance.

El Paso Electric says just hang up.

“Please, I know in our community we like to be polite, we want to have conversations but for this particular case I want our community and our small businesses to please hang up,” said Eddie Gutierrez, El Paso Electric spokesman.

The company says small businesses should call the police to report the scam calls.