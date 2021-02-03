Six-year-old El Pasoan publishes book about Bravery

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) – A 6-year-old El Pasoan had the idea to write a book with a purpose in December and just a month later that idea became a reality after he published his book. It’s a story of a scared little bird who finds courage.

“When I went to the doctor, I was scared but my mom said be brave,” said Alessandro Alvarez, the 6 year old author of The Bravest Little Bird. It was Alvarez’ idea to share his story in hopes of helping children feel safe especially when they visit the doctor’s office.

“He wanted to convey that it’s okay to go to the Doctor. It’s okay to be scared but that the doctors are there to help us,” said Melissa Velazquez, Alessandro’s mother.

With the money this young El Pasoan makes from the sales of his book, he plans to deliver packages to doctor offices across the city.

“So that they can give to kids who are showing up to those doctor visits and maybe they are not too happy to be there,” said Velazquez.

The book is filled is interactive activities from word searches to mazes. Plus, it has a good ending, something Alvarez wishes every book had.

“My book makes them happy because it has a very happy ending,” said Alvarez.

You can find The Bravest Little Bird available for purchase on Amazon.