Six new COVID-19 cases reported in El Paso, one new case on Fort Bliss

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The City of El Paso Department of Health announced Monday the number of positive COVID-19 cases is now 46. This includes six new cases that were reported on Monday.

Dr. Ocaranza said he is still not satisfied with the level of testing capacity in El Paso. He said he expects the cases in El Paso to peak in four to six weeks and hopes El Paso will have the ability to handle more widespread testing as time progresses.

The new cases involve two new patients in their 20s, one in their 40s, two in their 50s, and one in their 70s. The count includes 29 women and 17 men in El Paso. The City released a map Sunday of the known cases in the area and their approximate home location. Officials did not release an updated map on Monday with the announcement of six new cases.

Map provided by City of El Paso on March 29

Mayor Dee Margo and County Judge Ricardo Samaniego announced they will be announcing increased stay at home orders on Tuesday.

In addition to evidence of community spread in El Paso, officials at William Beaumont Army Medical Center confirm the hospital is currently treating a seventh person who tested positive for the virus. The post previously confirmed six cases, four from a New York National Guard Unit, one foreign national and a naval reservist. The latest case involves a man who was hospitalized for an unrelated medical issue when he tested positive for COVID-19, he is currently in the ICU in isolation.

WBAMC is the only testing facility on Fort Bliss property with a certified Level 3 lab testing facility. The number of positive cases recorded at WBAMC are not counted toward the City data and is instead reported to the Department of Defense.

With the addition of the six new cases from the City of El Paso and one additional case on Fort Bliss, Doña Ana County also announced one new case on Monday, bringing the total number in the region to 75 COVID-19 cases. Juarez officials say they have not had a new confirmed case of COVID-19 since March 23.

Local health officials continue to urge the public to stay at home unless traveling for necessities, practice social distancing and hand washing along with covering your mouth when you sneeze or cough. Most importantly, you should stay at home and isolated if you are sick.

