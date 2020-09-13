Six Months: 464 El Pasoans dead from virus, thousands others changed forever

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — It’s been exactly six months since the day El Paso health authorities announced the first case of COVID-19 in our area. The case was a man in his 40s who had a recent travel history outside of the region. It was a major cause of concern and school districts quickly moved to postpone students’ return from Spring Break by a week.

Here we are today, six months later, with the lives of so many El Pasoans changed — some forever.

Sunday, El Paso health officials announced the deaths of a man and woman in their 70s. Both had underlying health conditions. Their deaths mark the 463 and 464th fatalities from COVID-19 in El Paso County in the last six months.

The coronavirus death totals dwarf any of the last five flu seasons or the year of the H1N1 virus. By comparison, the deadliest flu season in the previous five years was in 2017-2018, with 21 deaths.

El Paso Health officials added 61 new COVID-19 cases, plus one delayed case from the State on Sunday, bringing the number of positive tests to 21,621. There are also 110 people hospitalized, 45 in the ICU, and 25 patients on ventilators.

Over the last six months, KTSM has brought you the stories of survivors and stories of those who have lost their lives to this virus. It’s important to remember that each of those people has family and friends. Each of them had a purpose. Each of them leaves behind people who love them. But it’s also important to remember the survivors who still have a long road ahead of them. It’s important to remember the thousands of El Pasoans who have lost their jobs, the students and teachers who are adjusting to a new normal.