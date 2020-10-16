Site in Juarez that Pope visited damaged by fire

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The site where Pope Francis held mass in Juarez was damaged in a fire.
“El Punto,” the site in Juarez where the Pope visited in 2016, was set on fire on Wednesday night. The fire destroyed a room near the back of the altar, where the fire was set.
According to the Juarez Fire Department, firefighters were able to quickly extinguished the fire.
No arrests have been made.
Latest Headlines
- Disney adds new content advisory to Peter Pan and other films that include stereotypes
- Democrats question Senate hearings for Judge Amy Coney Barrett on fourth and final day
- Walmart to spread out deals to avoid Black Friday crowds
- President Trump’s Town Hall
- City ordinance cancelling indoor sports does not apply to high school athletics