Site in Juarez that Pope visited damaged by fire

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The site where Pope Francis held mass in Juarez was damaged in a fire.

“El Punto,” the site in Juarez where the Pope visited in 2016, was set on fire on Wednesday night. The fire destroyed a room near the back of the altar, where the fire was set.

According to the Juarez Fire Department, firefighters were able to quickly extinguished the fire.

No arrests have been made.

