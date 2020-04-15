SISD wins national music education award

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Socorro Independent School District (SISD) was awarded the 2020 Best Communities for Music Education Award for the fourth consecutive year from the National Association of Music Merchants (NAMM) Foundation.

The award recognizes districts that demonstrate outstanding achievement in efforts to provide music access and education to all students.

“We are extremely proud that our commitment to providing the highest quality music education and the arts is nationally recognized,” said Armando Martinez, SISD director of fine arts in a release. “It certainly is a team effort. I thank our Board of Trustees, administrators, principals for their support, and applaud our music educators for their never-ending work to give our students endless opportunities in band, choir, orchestra, mariachi, and all our music classes.”

A 2015 study supported by The NAMM Foundation, “Striking A Chord,” outlines the overwhelming desire by teachers and parents for music education opportunities for all children as part of the school curriculum.

SISD reinforced this belief in a press release, by highlighting the social benefits that come from music education, such as conflict resolution, teamwork skills, and giving and receiving constructive criticism.

According to SISD, all their elementary students are taking a music course, some 50 percent of middle school students are taking a music class, and 30 percent of high school students are enrolled in a musical program.

“Students benefit daily from our outstanding teachers who care and who are truly dedicated to the profession,” said Janet Lynch, SISD instrumental music specialist. “Our music teachers have accomplished many high accolades with their students locally and on the state level, and numerous SISD music students have gone on to achieve greatness in the music profession as professionals.”

SISD says it had to undergo a detailed application process to be considered for the award, including answering questions about funding, graduation requirements, music class participation, instruction time, facilities, and support for the music programs. These responses were then verified with school officials and reviewed by The Music Research Institute at the University of Kansas.

Team SISD is the only district in the region to be recognized as a leader in music education with the national award from NAMM.

For more information about the NAMM Foundation, visit www.namm foundation.org.