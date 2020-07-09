SISD updates school calendar to meet new health guidelines

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Socorro Independent School District (SISD) has updated its school calendar for the 2020-21 school year in order to meet the guidelines set by the Texas Education Agency and El Paso health authorities, SISD officials said in a news release on Thursday.

The first day of school for students in SISD will be on August 17, 2020 and the teacher’s first day back to work will be on August 3.

SISD officials said they would continue to plan to begin the school year with full remote instruction only for the first three weeks of school as authorized by the TEA.

In-person instruction will begin on September 8, 2020, as directed by El Paso City-County Health and government authorities, officials said.