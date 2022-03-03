EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – As Socorro Independent School District (SISD) prepares for next week’s Spring Intersession; free, boxed meals will be distributed for all children ages 18 and under on Friday, March 4.

The boxed meals, to be distributed from 7 to 9 a.m. Friday, March 4 at all schools, will include five days’ worth of breakfast and lunches for the week of March 7 through March 11 via a drive thru/walk-up service.

SISD officials say the meals will be given out on a first-come, first served basis while supplies last on March 4. They add that no duplicate meals will be allowed.

Parents are encouraged to pick up the boxed meals at their student’s home campus where enrollment can be verified.

Parents picking up meals at the schools on March 4 are asked to follow the flow of traffic, remain in vehicle, and open the trunk or back of vehicle.

If possible, parents are asked to please place a box or bin in their trunk, which will help hold the meal bags upright and keep the integrity of the meal.

Parents must provide adequate proof of guardianship when the child is not present (ex. birth certificate, ID card, ID number, parent portal, report card)

SISD officials add that students attending ACE intersession will pick up breakfast and lunch boxed meals in the cafeteria each day during the first week of intersession March 7 through 11.

For more information, call 915-937-0450.

