SISD to host virtual teacher job fair in June

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Socorro Independent School District is hosting a virtual teacher job fair in June.

The virtual job fair will be held from 8 a.m. to noon on June 5, 2020.

Candidates who wish to apply must register for the job fair in advance by May 26, 2020.

People can register at https://forms.office.com/Pages/ResponsePage.aspx?id=0oNUtgt82UqBujcWpDOWbf9Fzv_f3jVGgeY6NgU9Pb5UREJPV09PQ0gyVldTTktYTEpZVEY0UktFSC4u

SISD said candidates should hold a bachelor’s degree from an accredited college or university, a valid Texas teaching certificate with required endorsements or training for subject and level assigned.

According to SISD, candidates should also have a resume ready, the Statement of Eligibility if participating in an alternative certification program, and must be ready to interview with the school principal.

All qualified candidates will receive a link from the campus principals with their scheduled interview time.

For more information or questions regarding the SISD Virtual Teacher Job Fair, you can email Angelica Herrera at aherre18@sisd.net for elementary/K-8 schools or Elva Chavez at echave1626@sisd.net for secondary schools.