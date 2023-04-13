EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Specialist Rafael Hernando III Middle School in the Socorro Independent School District will be hosting a celebration for eight-grader Eduardo Gonzalez-Mendez, winner of the “Read 180” national award Thursday, April 13, at the Spc. Rafael Hernando III Middle School library located at 3451 Rich Beem Blvd.

Each year, learning technology company Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (HMH) honors the achievements made by ‘Read 180’, ‘Math 180’, and ‘System 44’ students who have demonstrated remarkable growth to succeed in school and the educators devoted to a mission of guiding students to success.

Hernando Middle School Intervention Reading Teacher Brenda Rios nominated Gonzalez-Mendez for the award because of his significant progress in reading during the year. With determination and hard work, Gonzalez-Mendez met his goals to become a stronger reader and achieved tremendous academic improvement. He is one of 13 national winners and the only one from Texas.