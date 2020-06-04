SISD to honor graduating seniors who are leaving for military service

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Socorro Independent School District will honor graduating seniors who are leaving for military service or moving due to parent deployment/reassignment with a commencement event.

The walk-through celebration will be held from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. June 4 at the SISD District Service Center.

According to SISD, each graduate will be recognized by their school principal, military branch representative, superintendent, board trustees, and assistant superintendent of high schools. They will pick up their diploma and have socially distant photos taken with the school/district leaders and their families.

“It will be an honor to recognize these admirable students who will be serving our country after they graduate,” said SISD Superintendent Jose Espinoza, Ed.D. “It is important for us to give them closure with this ceremony and acknowledge their milestone achievement of graduation. I wish them the best and thank them for their commendable decision to join the military.”

SISD said wellness checks will be conducted over the phone before the students and families arrive at the DSC and again when they arrive for the ceremony.

Each student will be allowed four family members to join them and will follow a stringent route for the walkthrough celebration, which will last about 10 minutes for each student and their families.

Only one graduate and their family will be allowed in each area at a time. The following schedule will be followed for the students who will be joining the Army, Navy,

Marines and National Guard and students moving due to parent deployment/reassignment: