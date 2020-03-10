SISD taking preventative measures as coronavirus spreads across country

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) Socorro Independent School District cleaned and disinfected all campuses, facilities and school buses during school intersession.

SISD officials said it is taking precautionary methods by deep cleaning the district properties by monitoring updated information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“We’re teaching, we’re preventing and we’re ensuring that we’re following all the CDC guidelines so that we can help our community,” Marivel Macias, SISD Assistant Superintendent of Administrative Services, said.

SISD said it is coordinating with local, state and regional authorities on a day-to-day basis, monitoring coronavirus risk levels.

“We have our emergency plan for preparedness and at this point, we are in the monitoring stage,” Macias said. “With all the information we received with coronavirus 2019 we began gathering info in early February and with that, we’ve been monitoring so at this point we’ve been preparing and preventing.”

As of now there are no confirmed COVID-19 cases in El Paso County.

As KTSM previously reported, other El Paso and Las Cruces school districts are also monitoring CDC guidelines and the possible risk levels posed to students.