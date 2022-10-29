EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Socorro Independent School District invited the SISD community to a final walkthrough of the classic Socorro High School from 9 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29.

Socorro High School students, teachers, alumni, and all team SISD stakeholders took a stroll through the halls of the original school one last time as the area is prepared for the final phase of reconstruction. The walkthrough began at the original main foyer of the school and continued through the areas of the classic building, which will be razed to allocate the space for new facilities in the renovation of the school.

